Looking hotter toward the weekend

The past few days has brought us isolated downpours of rain which are needed, but most of the state is still in a state of need of rain. Today, we get another small chance for showers, but certainly not everyone will see it. A weak cold frontal boundary will bring us a shower chance, but more so a dip in the humidity by late today. You will feel the difference on Friday, even though temperatures will continue to rise to the upper 80s. By the time we get into the weekend, we will experience the return of the low 90s for highs. Friday and Saturday will be dry with more sun before we see another low pressure threaten rain for us on Sunday. Much of next week looks similar with scattered thunderstorm chances and high temperatures in the low 90s still.