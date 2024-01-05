Watch Now
Looking like a soggy Saturday

Chance of mixing is still there
Posted at 2:11 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 14:14:05-05

It has been a pretty quiet and decent Friday. We saw some sun, but clouds have been on the increase for much of the day in preparation for the changes coming this weekend. Those changes include soaking rain showers and the chance, still, for mixing at times. Much of the snow will stay well north of I-64, maybe even north of the Ohio river. Tonight, we will begin with light rain showers then see them pick up in coverage and intensity overnight into early Saturday morning. Around dawn is when temperatures may dip to freezing long enough for us to see a changeover to mixing showers.

If the precipitation comes down heavy enough, we could see some slushy accumulations on bridges and overpasses making slick spots. Be careful traveling in the early morning. Rain totals will be between a half and three quarters of an inch. By midday, most everything will wrap and move east. The rest of the weekend will hold a few lighter rain showers and we will stay chilly...only around 40 degrees for highs. Next week will bring a larger system in which may usher in more rain and possible snow.

