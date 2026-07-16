Looking more active into the weekend

The hazy, hot and humid weather pattern lingers over us for another day as we'll finish out the work week with temperatures pressing into the low 90s Friday. Friday should start dry, but we will see scattered showers and thunderstorms return and bulk up just a bit for the afternoon and evening. Storms may not cover the whole viewing area, but any shower does have the capacity to put down large amounts of rain especially if the storms hover for a bit. This near-stationary boundary will take its time moving through the Commonwealth, so we still have the same chance for rain and storms through Saturday. Eventually, the front clears and we'll begin to dry out some toward Sunday. Temperatures will move from the low 90s to the upper 80s for a few days into next work week.