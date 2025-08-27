Looking warmer for late week

All of Kentucky has seen some spectacular weather this week as the sun has been bright and temperatures much more comfortable. If you haven't had a chance to enjoy the weather, you still have a few more days as we keep dry, but the temperatures are slowly on the climb. We are heading toward the upper 70s/low 80s over the next few days including the weekend. Though we are needing rain, the chances remain very slim for the days ahead. A weak cold front will move through on Friday so the rain chance will be around 20%. Next week brings a bit of better hope for some actual rain. Until then, look for a quiet Labor Day weekend with warmth and mostly dry grounds. High temperatures will be warming to the low 80s early next week including Labor Day itself.
