Lovely Easter Weekend Weather

This Good Friday begins with some of the coldest air we've seen in a while and possibly the coldest April 2nd morning we've ever seen! We will break a record if we dip below 23 degrees and with clear skies, it is likely. As we move on through the day, temperatures will begin to warm up quickly with the help of the sunshine. Sunny days are ahead for us too as we roll into our Easter weekend. We have no rain to discuss until we get to mid next week.

Today will be chilly all day of course with high temperatures in the mid 40s, but we bounce up into the upper 50s for Saturday...perfect for the Easter egg hunts or outdoor activities. For Easter Sunday, we will start cool, but we will hold onto the sunshine which will push afternoon highs up into the mid 60s which will feel so much better. No need for the umbrella that day because we'll stay completely dry. Through the extended forecast, rain and even thunderstorm chances make a comeback into mid week with highs right back up into the low 70s.