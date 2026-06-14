Low humidity on the way

Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue this evening as a cold front slides through the Commonwealth. As we enter the overnight stretch, these rain/storm chances will fade and clouds will start to clear. High pressure is following the cold front, so this means a lot of sunshine for Monday and Tuesday. We will be completely dry tomorrow as the humidity levels lower significantly and air temperatures dip into the 70s. Tuesday will be very similar to Monday. By midweek, small rain chances return, but don't really pick up until Thursday. The temperature trend will also rise to the low 80s mid to late week.