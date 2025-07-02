Humidity is lower as temperatures will continue to rise throughout the rest of the week. High pressure is bringing us more comfortable days as we approach Independence Day. Moisture will increase by Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be just under 90 on Thursday and then will reach the 90s by Friday. Humidity returns by the beginning of the weekend as rain chances increase by the start of next week.
Lower Humidity and Plenty of Sunshine Through the End of the Week
90s Return for the Fourth
