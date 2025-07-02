Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Lower Humidity and Plenty of Sunshine Through the End of the Week

90s Return for the Fourth
humidity.png
wlex
humidity.png
3-Day.png
Posted
and last updated

Humidity is lower as temperatures will continue to rise throughout the rest of the week. High pressure is bringing us more comfortable days as we approach Independence Day. Moisture will increase by Friday and through the weekend. Highs will be just under 90 on Thursday and then will reach the 90s by Friday. Humidity returns by the beginning of the weekend as rain chances increase by the start of next week.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18