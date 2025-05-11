Marvelous weather for Mom

Happy Mother's Day! Today is all about celebrating Mom, and Mother Nature wanted to get in on the fun. Sunshine will be around for the first half of the day with more clouds building in for the second half. Highs reach the upper 70s later this afternoon. A stray shower will be possible in our southern counties later this evening, but the better chance for storms will be tomorrow. An unsettled pattern will continue through Wednesday before we clear out at the end of the week with highs in the 80s!

Have a great day!