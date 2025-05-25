Memorial Day is looking mostly dry

Scattered rain showers have made their appearance in Kentucky this evening and we'll still see some overnight, but much of your Monday (Memorial Day) will actually be dry! We will see variable clouds across the state (more south than north), but much of the day is looking dry. The low pressure responsible for turning our weather more active this week won't be moving closer until Monday night, so I believe many of your plans will be just fine. Temperatures will even creep into the low 70s, but southern KY may be a touch cooler thanks to more clouds. Tuesday holds a good chance for rain and a few rumbles of thunder. The severe storm chances still remain very low this week. Later in the week, rain chances drop off and we'll see some more sun as we warm into and remain in the 70s.