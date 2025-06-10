Mid Week Looks Fantastic

We're entering a terrific stretch of weather, mainly because it's the middle of the week and that's just how the last several weeks have worked. We'll enjoy a mostly sunny skies the next couple of days with only a few decorator clouds around. The rain chances through Thursday are basically zero, so it's also a rare chance to dry out for us.

Our highs are going to be hanging at, and just above normal for the foreseeable future, so enjoy the low and mid 80s. It'll be a little cooler this weekend when the clouds will be more numerous along with the higher rain chances.

Overall, we're looking at some uneventful weather until the weekend and we'll just see some Canadian smoke for color giving the sky kind of a grayish hue.