Midweek brings the sunshine

The final day of August 2022 will be a nearly perfect one as high pressure slides in following yesterday's cold front. We will stay dry and see some comfortable temperatures. Sunshine will also be in abundance so prepare the sunscreen! High temperatures will rise to the low 80s today making for the coolest of the days so far this week, but the biggest difference will be how it feels outside as muggies take a break. We are under the effect of a high pressure so that will keep us dry and clear today and really for the next few days. Because we are dry, pollen will be high for the next few days. By late week, temperatures will begin to rise toward the upper 80s again.

The upcoming holiday weekend will take another turn as we see the high pressure break down and a low pressure near. This will cause rain and storm chances to be on the rise Saturday and Sunday. Monday (Labor Day) will hold even higher chances for showers through the day, unfortunately. The temperature trend will return to near normal (mid 80s) or even below for the start of next work week.