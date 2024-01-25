Mild with Rain Today

Dense fog is greeting us this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory will remain in effect for central and western KY until 1 pm. Visibility can be very low this morning so use caution on your morning commute. The good news is temperatures are nice and mild with the fog and showers around. As we move on through the day, we will stay gray and gloomy with scattered showers falling for much of the day. Eventually, tonight, we start to dry out as the cold front moves on through. The winds will pick up with the frontal passage too. Expect gusts up to 25 mph so this will help with decreasing the potential for more fog. Our Friday turns more quiet as we see one nearly fully dry day and even some sun possible late day. The weekend turns rainy again as temperatures drop off toward normal...in the 40s.