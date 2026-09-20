Monday brings warmth with a few showers

Our final summer weekend is winding down as we have seen another hot day with highs in the 90s. Tonight we will remain mostly quiet, but a few showers are possible with a partly cloudy sky. The new work and school week will begin with some more warmth. Monday will be the warmest day of the week, but we won't make it to the 90s. I think mid 80s will cover high temperatures in the afternoon and we should have some times of sun. Scattered showers with a cold front will begin to develop in the afternoon, too. Things look to remain unsettled with chances for showers and some storms Monday through Wednesday. Later in the week, we will see more calm and dry weather along with a big temperature-drop. Instead of the 90s and 80s, we will welcome the 70s for several days, pushing us below normal again. Enjoy your week.