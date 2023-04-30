Watch Now
Monday continues cool, showery trend

Temperatures warm up toward Derby weekend
Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-30 17:03:27-04

Our Sunday consisted of some sun, cool temperatures then showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon. We have seen a little bit of everything today from the sun to small hail and this active weather pattern will stick around into early work week. For Monday, we'll be even cooler with more in the way of cloud cover. Scattered showers will return for Monday afternoon and evening as the wind really picks up. We should see gusts in excess of 40 mph at times through Monday evening. Tuesday will dry some, but there's still a small chance for a shower. Temperatures will rest in the mid 50s both days, but we will start to come out of the coolness by midweek.

Wednesday should provide more sunshine as we dry out and see highs reach the 60 degree mark. Thursday is likely the best day of the work week as we are dry with sun and warmer. As we inch toward Oaks and Derby weekend, we are still keeping an eye on the forecast in hopes that rain and cool weather will stay away. It's more likely that rain rolls in on Friday rather than Saturday. Beyond Derby weekend, I believe we're in for a nice, big warm-up!

