Monday is chilly with more rain

It's been a gloomy weekend for the most part with a lot of clouds and rain around plus not very warm temperatures. We have about one more day of this kind of weather before we see a pattern shift. Monday should still bring scattered t-showers to most of the state especially in the afternoon and we'll stay cool...only in the 50s. Tuesday looks to be better, though, as the low pressure finally starts to break down and move on. Temperatures Tuesday will push back into the mid/upper 60s and I think we'll get more sun. Wednesday also looks to be dry. Overall, most of the rain/storm chances for this week are lowering some. There are still opportunities to need the umbrella, but the rain totals are much less. The temperature trend will also grow and warm back into the low/mid 70s by late week.