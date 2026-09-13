Monday looks fabulous before a hot week

The second half of our weekend has been nice and very warm as temperatures, once again, pushed into the low 90s. For Monday, the heat will take a break. A weak cold front is working its way through the Commonwealth this evening and producing at least a chance for a stray rain shower into tonight. Many will keep dry and that front will help us keep cooler tomorrow. Monday's highs should only reach the low 80s and it will feel comfortable. Don't look now, but the heat is coming back starting Tuesday. Daily high temperatures will reach the low 90s Tuesday through Friday and humidity will be increasing again as well. We have very little in the way of rain this week, but chances remain low and spotty starting midweek lasting through next weekend. As always, stay safe in the heat and sun this week.