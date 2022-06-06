Monday to bring rain back

After a beautiful and fully dry weekend, we turn our attention to some more unsettled weather as we prepare for a new work week. Tonight, lows dip to the mid 60s then start their climb back to mid 80s for most of the state by early afternoon. We begin the day on a sunny, dry note, but scattered showers will begin to fire up as early as midday. Most locations will remain dry until closer to evening commute time. Rain chances will increase drastically as we head into the night.

Though severe weather is not expected, a marginal risk for strong storms will rest over western KY and clipping our western counties. Rain has the potential to be very heavy at times Monday evening into Tuesday with up to 2 inches not out of the question. Keep the umbrella around for scattered showers and a couple of thunderstorms through Wednesday.

Every work day will hold at least a chance for rain, but Thursday looks dry again. Temperatures will stay in the low 80s through late week before lowering to the mid 70s for the weekend.