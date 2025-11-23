Monday will keep mostly dry

Our fairly quiet weekend is wrapping up on the same note, although tonight we will see areas of dense fog take over the state. Be aware of this as you head out the door Monday morning. Most of the day Monday will be dry with increasing clouds and temperatures pushing up around 60 degrees. Rain will move in starting Monday night and last through a good portion of Tuesday. Totals will be between a quarter and half an inch along with some wind at times. Thunder may also be heard, but severe storm chances are very low. As the week pushes on and we get closer to Thanksgiving, things will dry out and temperatures will take. Highs go from the 60s and 50s to the upper 30s Thursday and Friday.