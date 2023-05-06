More active finish to weekend

After a very nice, warm past couple of days, we return to a more active weather pattern thanks to the warmth. Overnight, we'll see clouds remain and a stray shower can't be ruled out. For Sunday, expect to need the umbrella as a round of heavy rain is likely to move from north to south across the state starting later in the morning and lasting through early afternoon.

Rain will be heavy for some, which is good since we are dry, but the chance for a couple of strong thunderstorms exists, too. We will have a marginal risk for severe storms throughout the state for Sunday with strong winds being the primary threat. Scattered rain showers are still possible through the evening and for the next few days as this will kick off a much more active weather pattern for us.

Over the course of the next 4 days, we have the potential to pick up between 1 and 3 inches of rain with up to a half inch falling tomorrow alone. While we are more active with rain and clouds, we will also see a warmer weather trend taking over. Daily high temperatures will rise from the mid 70s Sunday to the upper 70s and low 80s for all of next week including Mother's Day weekend.