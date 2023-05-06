Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

More active finish to weekend

Still stormy next week, too
343916177_766569868217909_4206229543643588150_n.jpg
wlex
343916177_766569868217909_4206229543643588150_n.jpg
344397476_898597088105714_7273633119652072224_n.jpg
344304037_783449286464309_7891215683362708056_n.jpg
Posted at 7:31 PM, May 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-06 19:31:22-04

After a very nice, warm past couple of days, we return to a more active weather pattern thanks to the warmth. Overnight, we'll see clouds remain and a stray shower can't be ruled out. For Sunday, expect to need the umbrella as a round of heavy rain is likely to move from north to south across the state starting later in the morning and lasting through early afternoon.

Rain will be heavy for some, which is good since we are dry, but the chance for a couple of strong thunderstorms exists, too. We will have a marginal risk for severe storms throughout the state for Sunday with strong winds being the primary threat. Scattered rain showers are still possible through the evening and for the next few days as this will kick off a much more active weather pattern for us.

Over the course of the next 4 days, we have the potential to pick up between 1 and 3 inches of rain with up to a half inch falling tomorrow alone. While we are more active with rain and clouds, we will also see a warmer weather trend taking over. Daily high temperatures will rise from the mid 70s Sunday to the upper 70s and low 80s for all of next week including Mother's Day weekend.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth