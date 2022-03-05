More active Sunday with showers

Who would've thought we would have the mid and upper 70s across the state on March 5th? It was a spectacular day! Hopefully you were able to enjoy the warmth. The winds were up too, gusts have exceeded 35 mph and will continue for another day or two ahead of the cold front. Changes are coming for the rest of the weekend. Overnight, we will stay mild but add a few showers trickling in here and there mostly after 3 am.

Sunday morning will hold a few isolated showers, but shouldn't be any thunder with this round. As we warm up some and start to see a bit more convection going, the chance for heavier rains and thunderstorms will arrive by late afternoon toward dinner time. This line looks to sit right over I-64 and the Bluegrass Parkway for a couple of hours. If this is the case, then rain could start to add up to 1" or 1.5" by sundown. Southern KY won't see as much rain Sunday, but everyone gets in on the action for Monday. The work week will begin on an active note with rain, thunderstorms, wind and cooler temperatures.

Once the front is through we will see a cool-down for most of the week with temperatures near or just above normal. An blast of winter joins us for late week and next weekend.