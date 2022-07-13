More comfortable summer days

Yesterday's cold front really kicked up a fuss for most in southern/southeastern KY with strong storms, heavy rain and a few strong wind gusts bringing down trees. Meanwhile, here in Lexington, you wouldn't have even known any of that was going on as we remained completely dry, hot and humid. The cold front pressed on through and out of the state late last night and leaves us with clear skies this morning and the promise of a great summer day. Humidity will be much lower with dew point temperatures in the low 60s instead of the low/mid 70s. We will see more sun than clouds and high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s again. Enjoy the next few days as we'll stay dry and lovely. The weekend will bring back some heat, mugginess plus the chance for more rain and thunderstorms especially Sunday.