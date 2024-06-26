More comfortable Thursday

The rest of this evening, we will be dodging showers and even a few thunderstorms which could be on the strong side. The main threats with any storm will be heavy rain and strong to damaging winds. Rain amounts will vary across the state, but most stay below half an inch. Eventually, things will settle down overnight and we'll start to cool to the 60s. For Thursday, we have the effects settling in from the cold front and that means more sun, less heat and less humidity. Thursday's afternoon high temperatures will reach the mid 80s.

For Friday, most of the day is dry but there's a chance for a few showers rolling in later in the evening. The weekend will hold more shower and thunderstorm chances again, which will help since we need the rain. The temperature trend will roll back up into the low 90s for Friday and Saturday before taking another dip to the mid 80s by Sunday. Next week still looks to bounce around a bit between near normal highs and strong summertime heat.