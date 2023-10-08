More fall weather ahead

This Sunday has been very fall-like with the crisp temperatures and many clouds which will be sending us a few light rain showers. Expect those overnight and into Monday morning. The rain will wrap up and leave us with a dry afternoon as we warm to the mid 60s with sun. Tuesday and midweek will be sunnier and warmer with highs moving right back in the direction of very early fall. We may even reach the 80 degree mark on Thursday before another cold front. Late week will usher that front in with rain. Friday will be the most active day of the work week with showers lingering into the early weekend too. Because of that cold front, our warmth will fall and we'll be back into the upper 50s/low 60s for next weekend and beyond.