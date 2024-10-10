More great fall weather to come

Another picture perfect weather day is in the books here in Kentucky. Temperatures ran right around average, but that will change soon as we start to warming heading into the weekend. Overnight lows tonight will fall to around 40 degrees. Friday's afternoon highs will reach the low 70s again with full sunshine. The weekend will be another lovely one with sun, but we will tack on a few degrees, getting closer to 80. Early next week, we have a very small chance to pick up a stray shower, but most stay dry still. A cold front will send a fall chill our way by Monday where we will only reach the mid 60s and even colder later on. It is also possible we see frost next week.