More hot weather ahead

After a steamy Saturday, we are gearing up for another hot one on Sunday. High temperatures are still climbing into the low 90s for the duration of the Labor Day weekend. Labor Day itself will be up to 92 degrees and feeling more like the mid 90s. This wave of heat is not expected to be quite as bad as the last one with highs in the low 90s instead of the mid or upper 90s. Rain and thunder chances are slim, but coming up to 40% on Thursday. This chance for rain won't last long, then we are back to dry weather into next weekend. Stay safe in the heat and sun!