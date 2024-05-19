More hot weather to come

Our weekend has been one for the books as we have gotten a good amount of dry weather, sunshine and heat! It's been feeling more like July outside today minus the humidity. It has been a more comfortable mid to upper 80s yesterday and today and we get more of that kind of weather coming up Monday and Tuesday. Both week days will hold mostly sunny skies and great warmth, but if you want the 70s back, we will get some of those later in the week. Unfortunately, those days will hold better rain showers and thunderstorms. The second half of the work week will definitely be the most active and that will lead us into the holiday weekend coming up.