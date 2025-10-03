More like August for the start of October

Our weather pattern is staying the same as another weekend gets underway. We can expect abundant sunshine as well as high temperatures in the mid 80s both Saturday and Sunday and both days are dry. Eventually, we'll welcome a shift in the weather as a new work week approaches. Next week will bring us a couple of cold fronts which will send us some needed rain as well as help to cool us down a bit. If we do get rain, it likely won't be days worth, but scattered showers mainly Tuesday and Wednesday. Mid and late week do look to bring a cool down with temperatures in the upper 60s/low 70s for a change. That small taste of fall will not last long though.