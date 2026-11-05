More November-like weather for Friday

The sunshine returned today making for a nice one for us, but a second cold front will ramp cloud cover up again for the day tomorrow. Your Friday should begin with spots of sun then clouds take over for most of the day. Drizzle or very light rain can't be ruled out during the day as temperatures will struggle to reach 60 degrees which is near normal. The upcoming weekend will dry back out with some more sunshine, but temperatures will dip to the 50s for highs and 30s for lows. Sunday morning could bring us more frost or even a freeze. The sunny weather trend will continue into next work week, but the warmth will mostly stay away. Afternoon highs will build to the low to mid 60s and we'll keep dry.