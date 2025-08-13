More of the 90s on the way

Another very warm day is wrapping up with a few showers, but much of this activity will dwindle overnight. Thursday looks to be almost the same with the upper 80s plus humidity and isolated showers and thunderstorms. Again, this action will be very hit and miss, but still has the potential to drop large amounts of rain. As we move toward weekend time, we will dry out a bit as the heat takes off. Another stretch of the 90s is ahead for Friday through Tuesday. The hottest day looks to be Sunday...around 94 degrees and feeling like the upper 90s. The heat will linger until late next week when we hope to get a break and lower into the mid 80s for high temperatures. Stay safe in this heat!