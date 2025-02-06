More of a February feel for Friday

After a very active start to the work day with heavy rain and strong thunderstorms, we have settled down for much of the afternoon. Another push of action from an approaching cold front will arrive this evening with more showers and possibly a storm or two. The better chance for strong storms exists south of us into Tennessee tonight. Friday will bring us a more quiet day, but much cooler again. A good amount of sun will be upon us, but temperatures will remain in the 40s all day.

The upcoming weekend will bring back the chance for more showers and some thunder as we heat up to the low 60s on Saturday. The temperature trend will continue to bounce around quite a bit before returning to a winter snap next week. Daily highs are expected to be in the upper 30s to low 40s along with chances for rain/snow showers or even a wintry mix especially Tuesday into Wednesday. Enjoy the touch of warmth while it lasts!