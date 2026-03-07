More quiet for Sunday

Our Saturday has been a bit on the active side with a squall line of thunderstorms blowing through Kentucky. Many of the storms were sub-severe, but there were a couple that produced some heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Now that the line is pushing on out, we'll start to calm down tonight and for Sunday. Sunday will start with a few leftover showers then clouds clear giving way to sunny skies for the afternoon and temperatures will move into the low 60s. Early in the new work week, we also get nice weather with sun as temperatures take back off toward the low and mid 70s. The spring-like warmth will linger until Wednesday when another strong storm system potentially comes through.

**Remember to set your clocks FORWARD one hour tonight. Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday at 2 AM**