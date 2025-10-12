More quiet weather to come

Our quiet stretch of weather will linger for a few more days a we move into a new work week. Monday is Columbus Day and if you have the day off, it will be a nice one to do something outdoors. The mornings will still be cool, but sunshine will be mixed with clouds in the afternoons as we warm into the mid 70s generally. We will keep dry all the way through late week, but rain chances will begin to ramp up some as we head into next weekend.