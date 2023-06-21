More rain action ahead

It has been a bit more of an eventful weather week thus far and now that we are into midweek, the rain action continues. We still have a few more days of rain chances still to come. Rain totals have been anywhere between a few tenths, up to a few inches across the state in the past 3 days. The action should taper a bit as we move into late week, though. For Thursday, we are looking at the same low pressure slide from south to north and as that happens, it should still send moisture (rain) our way from the south and east. Expect to need the umbrella around especially for Thursday afternoon and evening. It won't be quite as warm Thursday, but it will still be humid. Rain chances will come down a bit as temperatures come up leading into the upcoming weekend. The low and mid 80s are ahead Saturday through part of next work week as we keep at least a small chance for thundershowers around each day. Sunday might even reach the upper 80s.