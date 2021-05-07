More Rain Action for Mother's Day

We have been stuck under a cooler-than-normal weather pattern now for a few days and it looks like it won't be going anywhere any time soon...at least through mid May. Half of our holiday weekend will be nice while the second half will be more active. A weak system will keep scattered rain showers around for most of this evening and into early night. A few rumbles of thunder are expected as well, but we don't have a risk for severe thunderstorms. The winds have already picked up, so a few stronger gusts are likely. Once the showers wrap up shortly after midnight, we'll be left with clearing skies and dropping temperatures.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for counties mainly north of I-65 until 10 am Saturday. Those clear skies will lead us into a more calm and beautiful Saturday with lots of dry time. There is only a small chance for an isolated shower mainly late in the evening then a bigger, stronger system rolls in for Mother's Day. Sunday will start calm, but any sunshine we begin with could help lead to stronger storms later in the afternoon. The severe storm risk will remain in western KY, but isolated strong storms here in the Bluegrass are a possibility. Looking ahead to next week...the cool weather stays put with a few extra shots at showers too.