More rain and cooler weather Tuesday

Happy Monday! Light rain will continue on and off throughout the rest of your Monday afternoon. By the evening we start to dry back out and temperatures will drop back to the low 30s overnight. A few showers will be possible in our northern counties on Tuesday morning but we will dry out for most of the day, that is until we head into the evening, where isolated showers will be possible. It's a good idea to keep the umbrella handy! Highs will reach the mid/upper 40s by Tuesday afternoon with a shot at some light flurries on Wednesday morning. We warm back up to the 50s/60s by the end of the week.

Have a great evening!