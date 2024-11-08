More rain arrives this weekend

We are rolling on through the month of November and had some great weather today, but we will see more changes as we push into the weekend. Temperatures will cool to the mid 40s overnight and head up toward the mid 60s on Saturday. We will begin the day with some nice sunshine, but clouds will move in from the west ahead of our next frontal system. Rain chances look to remain low through the day and will increase once the sun sets.

The better chance for rain comes in overnight and through most of the day Sunday. We might even hear a few rumbles of thunder Sunday afternoon/evening as well. Rain amounts may very well reach the one inch mark by the end of Sunday. Once this cold front blows through, we'll clear out in time for Veterans Day on Monday with some more sun. Temperatures will hold pretty steady in the 60s many of the days next week.