More rain for late week

It was another dreary and gray day here in the Commonwealth with fog and drizzle lasting most of the day, and tonight we can expect the same. Though we had a break from actual rain today, it will return tomorrow and last until early weekend. Rounds of rain will be more scattered than widespread and some thunder is also possible for Thursday. The rain will wrap early Saturday and the rest of the weekend should be dry. The temperature trend will be hanging out around normal or slightly above so we don't have to worry about any of the rain freezing, but totals will start to creep up especially over the next 7 days. Sunday and Monday look to be dry and nice for a change.