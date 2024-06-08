More rain for some on Sunday

Our Saturday has been pretty quiet with just a few light showers or sprinkles around the state. Peeks of sun have helped temperatures into the upper 70s. Sunday will turn just a touch more active, but really only for some. Southern KY will likely be the recipients of some heavier showers and maybe a storm or two. We are not anticipating strong thunderstorms, but the rain may be heavy at times, dropping a quick half inch or more. For the central part of the state, we may only see a stray shower then dry for the rest of the day. Afternoon high temperatures should still press toward 80 degrees. Next week looks just great with loads of sunshine and temperatures warming steadily, eventually reaching the upper 80s by the end of the work week.