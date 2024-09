Happy Wednesday! The gloomy days continue with rain chances for the next few days. A front stalls on Thursday, keeping the rain around on Thursday. More widespread rain will develop on Friday thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Helene. That low pressure will keep us unsettled and rainy through the weekend. We could see anywhere from 2 - 4 inches of rainfall in the next few days. Flooding will be possible. Our temperatures will remain in the upper 70s through the weekend.

Have a great evening!