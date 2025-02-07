More rain scattered through weekend

Our work week finally has quieted down after yesterday's rounds of severe storms and we roll into the weekend cooler. Tonight, rain showers are likely with a rumble of thunder, but no severe storms. Saturday will warm to the mid 60s as we see a warm front bubble up from the south. This front will push rain showers our way through morning and midday with an afternoon break, then more showers later Saturday with the passage of a cold front. That will make things cooler and more seasonable (mid 40s) for Sunday with a smaller chance of a stray shower. Next week looks more active with wet and potentially wintry weather and temperatures back below normal.