More rain set for Memorial Day weekend

In the past 48 hours, Kentucky has seen up to a couple of inches of rain in spots and we still have more to go. Today was a very soaking, dreary day, but exactly what we needed to begin to put a dent in the drought. Over the next 24 hours, we have more more rain and thunder likely. Friday won't be a washout, but there will be numerous showers and thunderstorms around through the day. Rain totals may work up to 1-2" by the end of Friday alone! The rain activity will become a bit more spotty for Saturday, but will still be around. Temperatures will work their way into the 70s starting Friday and upper 70s through the weekend. Sunday and Monday (Memorial Day) will also hold scattered rain chances. You may want to have a plan b for any outdoor activities planned this weekend and watch for the chance for torrential rain within any thunderstorm.