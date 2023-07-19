More rain still to come

What an eventful night and early morning western KY had with major flooding for areas like Mayfield! Central and eastern KY have seen our fair share of rain, but nothing like western KY. Some places there received up to 10/11 inches of rain! We aren't out of the woods just yet, either. A stalled out boundary/front will linger over us for another day or so. This will keep us in the path of not only heavy rain, but also a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms again.

We will be under a Slight Risk for severe storms on Thursday. The threats are the same as they have been...torrential rain, wind and hail. Tornado chances are around 2%, so it's not zero. As we enter night time, we should keep the clouds around and a chance for a shower or two. Most of the rain/storm action won't kick in until tomorrow morning and last, off and on, through much of the day. With as much rain as we know this system has the potential to hold, it is possible that some areas pick up another 1-2" or more, while some may see a couple of tenths of an inch. We will be watching for training storms which would more so lead to flash flooding. For now, Flash Flood Warnings only exist in far western KY.

The temperature trend will keep in the low 80s until this system departs, and even beyond as we clear into the weekend. The weather is looking fabulous for both Saturday and Sunday, then the heat returns much of next week.