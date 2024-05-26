Watch Now
More rain/storms coming tonight

Areal flood watch in effect
Posted at 6:15 PM, May 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-26 18:15:29-04

Round one of the strong thunderstorms rolled through earlier today with high winds producing some damage across the state. Now, we are awaiting our second round coming late tonight. This next round still has the potential to produce high to damaging winds, hail, torrential rain plus isolated tornadoes.

The timing also looks to be between 10 pm and 2 am so you will need to have a way to receive warnings that will wake you up should you be asleep. Very heavy rain is still possible and we could pick up a quick inch of rain with no problem. An Areal Flood Watch is in effect for much of the state until 8 am Monday.

This last line should push through eastern KY in the wee hours of Monday morning before we dry out a bit. There may still be a stray thunderstorm leftover on Monday, but much of the day will be calmer. Later in the evening, we should see sky clearing and temperatures into the upper 70s. The rest of the week actually looks wonderful with more average or normal temperatures and plenty of sunshine and dry weather! Have a safe Memorial Day.

