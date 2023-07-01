More rain/storms likely through Sunday

The active weather pattern continues through the weekend after we woke up again to heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning. Scattered activity will pick back up again late evening into tonight and linger into our Sunday maybe causing you to chance up your plans. This unsettled weather pattern eventually will move on, but for the time being we have to keep weather aware as the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms is still possible. For Sunday, its a Slight Risk for the entire viewing area and state. Any storm we see has the potential to bring torrential rain, strong wind and hail. So far, rain has been the worst part of the action.

In the past 48 hours, Fayette county has picked up nearly 3 inches of rain which puts us in a surplus for June and now the start of July. Expect more rounds of rain and thunder through the day on Sunday, especially the evening. There will still be times that are dry like today, and that will allow temperatures to take off, but I believe the 80s are more likely than the 90s. The humidity is still very strong, though, making it feel quite soupy out and this, too, can fuel storms.

After the passage of a pretty weak cold front late Sunday, Monday will start the calming process. A shower is still around, but as we move into the holiday Tuesday, things are looking mostly dry. Later in the work week, we turn unsettled again with daily shots at rain and storms with high temperatures in the low to mid 80s next weekend.