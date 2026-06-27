More rain through tonight

It has been an active last 24 hours as heavy rain has taken over leading to major flooding in central KY. As we move through the remainder of this Saturday evening, more showers are likely especially in southern KY. The timing is likely between 9 pm and midnight. Scattered showers will start to taper off overnight and especially by early Sunday. The Flood Watch will expire in Lexington around 8 pm, but will linger in southern KY until 6 am Sunday. NEVER drive through a flooded road!

The second half of our weekend should be much more quiet as we'll start cloudy, then gradually see clouds clearing for the afternoon. Temperatures will push into the mid to upper 80s and a stray pop up thunderstorm is possible. Next work week, we get a lovely and dry stretch, however, the heat will be on. Our first heat wave of the year will send air temperatures soaring into the low and mid 90s with heat index values up to 105 degrees at times especially Tuesday.