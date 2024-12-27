More rain throughout the weekend

A round of soaking showers traveled through the Commonwealth today keeping our grounds and roads very wet for the end of this work week and we are expecting more into the weekend. Overnight, we will dry out some though drizzle is still a possibility. Saturday should be mainly cloudy. The next round of soaking rain won't arrive until late in the evening. Temperatures will be able to reach the low 60s in the afternoon and similar on Sunday as we keep the rain chances in place. We will not see rain the entire weekend, but totals at the end could be up around 1-1.5". Monday is dry again and still mild. Temperatures will crash later in the week when we roll over to 2025.