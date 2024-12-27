Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

More rain throughout the weekend

Staying mild to warm
467532086_1029646905845165_6633279173546485206_n.jpg
wlex
467532086_1029646905845165_6633279173546485206_n.jpg
470050499_1114312123141736_4614559762268601273_n.jpg
470056705_4006667419621858_9000518533237402838_n.jpg
Posted

A round of soaking showers traveled through the Commonwealth today keeping our grounds and roads very wet for the end of this work week and we are expecting more into the weekend. Overnight, we will dry out some though drizzle is still a possibility. Saturday should be mainly cloudy. The next round of soaking rain won't arrive until late in the evening. Temperatures will be able to reach the low 60s in the afternoon and similar on Sunday as we keep the rain chances in place. We will not see rain the entire weekend, but totals at the end could be up around 1-1.5". Monday is dry again and still mild. Temperatures will crash later in the week when we roll over to 2025.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18