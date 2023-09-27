More rain yet to come

After around two weeks, we finally ended the no-rain streak with a lot of it falling across Kentucky today! Totals have been up between half an inch all the way toward 2 inches so far, and we still have more rounds to come through. Overnight, we can expect a heavy line of showers plus a few rumbles of thunder. The severe storm threat should diminish by then, so it will mostly be a soggy night ahead with lows in the low 60s and a few wind gusts. A couple more showers and storms are still likely into Thursday as we keep the clouds and cooler temperatures around as well. By the end of Thursday, we will begin to dry out and that will lead us into a dry weekend, too. The seasonal feel won't stick around for long as high temperatures will reach the low 80s again over the weekend and push back into the mid 80s next week. Not only will it be very warm, but very sunny and very dry again.