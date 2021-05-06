More Showers and Cool Weather

The very beginning of the month of May was spectacular with sunshine and the 70s, but we are staring down the barrel of a pretty long stretch of temperatures which will barely get into the 60s. Today has been exactly that with even colder temps to start our morning and even some spots of frost around. After the sun rose, we warmed up and had a lovely several hours, but we're now looking to the next weather-maker quickly moving in. A low pressure will send us more clouds this evening and tonight and showers are accompanying the clouds too. Expect a few rumbles of thunder as the cold front sweeps through tonight between 8 pm and midnight, but our risk for severe storms is almost zero. Far western KY will be the ones that could see some severe action with wind and hail.

Friday will be a very similar day as we expect to begin with sunny skies and dry weather, but soon see more rain showers plus a storm or two move in for the afternoon/evening time frame. The weekend, unfortunately, will remain unsettled with more rain showers off and on plus a cool Saturday and Mother's Day. As we look ahead to next week, we remain in this early May chill with highs only in the low 60s still, but the good news is that we should see a couple more dry days.