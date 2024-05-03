More showers on Derby Day

Our weekend is off to a damp start and it doesn't look to get much better as we roll on into Derby Day. Isolated showers may be around tonight, but we are hoping it is drier than the day has been. For Saturday, we have more rain redeveloping in the afternoon for much of KY including spotty showers at Churchill Downs. Fingers crossed many of the showers dodge the track, but at some point it is likely to rain. Temperatures will be getting back into the upper 70s and warm up a touch more on Sunday...near 80 degrees.

A few showers should still linger Sunday, then next week keeps the unsettled trend going. In fact, we may have several days in a row with heavy rain chances which could lead to some flooding concerns. Rain totals in the next 7 days could reach 2.5 to 3 inches! It will also be a warm and muggy next week or so.