More showers/storms for Sunday

For a good chunk of our Saturday, things have been dry, but over the last few hours, showers have trickled in making things a bit damp for the later half. Sunday will look similar, but there will be times where we are dry. Spotty showers and thunderstorms could lead to some moderate rainfall. Otherwise, our second half of the weekend will still be mild/warm with high temperatures in the mid 70s because of the showers. Monday looks to be dry and warmer. Temperatures will begin to take off and press into the mid 80s early week. Better chances for rain and scattered thunderstorms will linger through mid week.